Sandra Bullock's longtime partner Bryan Randall dies at 57

In a statement, the photographer's family requested privacy to grieve and come to terms with his death

Photo: Instagram

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 8 Aug 2023, 10:28 AM

American model-turned-photographer Bryan Randall died on Saturday after suffering from ALS [Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis]. The 57-year-old was in a relationship with Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock.

Randall’s family confirmed the news in a statement to People. The statement read, "It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours. At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the family said.

Sandra Bullock, 59, and Bryan Randall first met in 2015 when he came to take pictures on the occasion of Sandra's son Louis' birthday, Daily Mail reported. The two made their relationship public later in 2015 at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's wedding.

In an interview with Red Table Talk in 2021, Sandra Bullock spoke about her motherhood journey and her relationship with Bryan Randall.

"I found the love of my life. We share beautiful children. It's the best thing ever," the actress had said.

"I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother. I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man," she added.

Sandra Bullock was previously married to entrepreneur Jesse Gregory James. They share two children — son Louis and daughter Laila.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

As per the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, ALS is a type of motor neuron disease. It affects the "nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement. The disease is progressive, meaning the symptoms get worse over time." According to reports, there is no cure for ALS, and the disease is fatal, but it progresses at different speeds in patients.

