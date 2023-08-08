Natalie Portman splits from husband Benjamin Millepied after 11 years of marriage: Report

The split was allegedly triggered by Millepied's affair with a 25-year-old climate activist

Tue 8 Aug 2023

Hollywood star Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied are believed to have separated after 11 years of marriage, according to media reports.

This comes months after reports claimed that Millepied was having an affair with a 25-year-old climate activist named Camille Etienne.

US Weekly reported that Portman and Millepied have been working to restore their relationship after rumours about Millepied‘s affair spread but are currently “on the outs”.

“After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” a source told the magazine.

Portman was doubtful if she and Millepied will be able to solve their relationship problems. “Right now, they are talking and working on it together for the sake of their children,” the source said.

Portman and Millepied tied the knot on August 4, 2012, a year after welcoming their first child, Aleph, who is now 12. The two also have a six-year-old daughter named Amalia.

In June, an article in the French publication Voici claimed that Millepied had an extramarital affair with Camille Etienne. According to the article, the couple’s relationship was going through a “deep crisis”.

However, a source had told People that the alleged affair was “short-lived and it is over”. “He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together,” the source added.

According to US Weekly, Portman believed that Millepied’s affair was just a “stupid liaison”. “Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him,” a source told the magazine. It added that Portman was humiliated by the rumours and that she was “willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust” in her husband.

In the middle of this, Portman was seen without Millepied on their wedding anniversary in Sydney last week while her wedding ring was also missing, reported Page Six.

