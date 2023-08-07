William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of 'The French Connection' and 'The Exorcist' dead at 87

The photographs' release coincides with an uptick in tensions on the Korean Peninsula and seems to be Pyongyang's most recent display of power
William Friedkin, the Oscar-winning director who became a top filmmaker in his 30s with the gripping 'The French Connection' and the horrifying 'The Exorcist' and struggled in the following decades to match his early success has died. He was 87.
Friedkin, who won the best director Oscar for 'The French Connection', died Monday in Los Angeles, his wife, producer and former studio head Sherry Lansing told The Hollywood Reporter.
The movie, based on a true story, deals with the efforts of maverick New York City police Detective James 'Popeye' Doyle to track down Frenchman Fernando Rey, mastermind of a large drug pipeline funnelling heroin into the United States. It contains one of the most thrilling chase scenes ever filmed.
The movie also won Academy Awards for best picture, screenplay and film editing and led critics to hail Friedkin, then just 32, as a leading member of a new generation of filmmakers.
He followed with an even bigger blockbuster, 'The Exorcist', based on William Peter Blatty’s best-selling novel about a 12-year-old girl possessed by the devil.
The harrowing scenes of the girl’s possession and a splendid cast, including Linda Blair as the girl, Ellen Burstyn as her mother and Max Von Sydow and Jason Miller as the priests who try to exorcise the devil from her, helped make the film a box-office sensation. It was so scary for its era that many viewers fled the theatre before it was over and some reported being unable to sleep for days afterward.
It received 10 Oscar nominations, including one for Friedkin as director, and won two, for Blatty’s script and for sound.
With that second success, Friedkin would go on to direct movies and TV shows well into the 21st century. But he would never again come close to matching the success of those early works.
