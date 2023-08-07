Bella Hadid shares shocking photos, struggle with Lyme disease

He will work alongside Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in the role
Supermodel Bella Hadid on Monday opened up in a vulnerable post on Instagram about her battle with Lyme disease.
The model who is often seen conquering the runway, revealed another side of herself through a series of pictures on Instagram, as she ended her post by saying "I’ll be back when I’m ready".
"The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself," wrote the model as she began her caption.
Bella went on to express her gratitude for her mother, family, friends, agents and doctors who surrounded her during this period.
Take a look at these shocking pictures shared by the model that shows her journey battling with Lyme disease:
Bella comforted her fans through the post, saying she was doing okay and they didn't have to worry.
"I wouldn’t change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today," added Bella.
She later dedicated an entire post to her pet dog, Glizzy P. Beans, who was beside her during this challenging time.
According to international media outlets, fans have noticed Bella's absence from major events during the last past year. These include the Met Gala, Paris Fashion Week, and Cannes Film Festival.
The model had even shared a TikTok in April where she explained how getting a root canal led to a Lyme flare-up.
Bella isn't the first Hadid to be diagnosed with the disease. Her brother Anwar and mother Yolanda were diagnosed along with her back in 2012.
The model had previously opened up about her diagnosis in an interview where she shared her daily struggles with the disease and her anxiety.
