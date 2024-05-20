Spotted: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone casts vote with husband Ranveer Singh

Published: Mon 20 May 2024, 2:47 PM

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stepped out to cast their votes in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The Bollywood power couple, twinning in white, radiated joy as they arrived at the polling booth in Mumbai.

Deepika, beaming with her pregnancy glow, donned an oversized white shirt and light blue denim, her baby bump subtly visible, while Ranveer complemented her in a matching white ensemble.

The duo's appearance was met with cheers and camera flashes as shutterbugs clicked them while embodying the spirit of civic responsibility.

Joining the electoral fervour was veteran actor Anupam Kher, who emphasised the importance of voting. "Today is the festival of democracy, and we should come out and vote to elect our government for the next five years," Kher remarked to ANI after casting his vote.