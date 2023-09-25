'Protect this beautiful love': Priyanka Chopra shares heartfelt note for newly-weds Parineeti and Raghav Chadha

Though she was unable to attend the wedding in India, the 'Quantico' star took to social media to share her blessings for the couple

by CT Desk Published: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 2:15 PM Last updated: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 2:16 PM

The much-anticipated celebrity wedding of the year took place on Sunday, drawing attention from across the globe. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, whose love story has been making headlines, graciously offered a glimpse into their special day to their friends, family and fans. The couple tied the knot on Sunday, September 24, in a lavish Udaipur wedding.

Despite not being able to attend her sister wedding, Priyanka Chopra, who's Parineeti's cousin, had previously showered her blessings in a post shared by the newlyweds. Now, the actor has penned a heartfelt message for the newlyweds, welcoming Raghav into the Chopra family and wishing the couple a joyous married life as they tied the knot.

“Picture perfect.. sending so much love to the newly weds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family @raghavchadha88 … hope you’re ready to dive into the crazy with us."

"Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we’re sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love. Love you little one. @parineetichopra,” wrote Priyanka, in a post shared on her Instagram.

