Watch: Raghav Chadha donned an ivory outfit for wedding with Parineeti chopra, made a stylish entry

India: Bollywood star donates Rs2.5 million towards Himachal Pradesh state disaster relief fund
A total of 287 people have died in rain related incidents since the onset of monsoon on June 24 till September 22
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have officially become husband and wife. The couple exchanged vows in a picturesque ceremony held in Udaipur on a Sunday. A video captures Raghav, the groom, dressed in a pristine white sherwani adorned with a matching stole and a beige turban, adding a touch of coolness with his sunglasses. In the midst of the vibrant baaraat celebration, he's seen engaged in a lively conversation with a guest as the baaraatis dance enthusiastically around him.
The wedding festivities commenced with Raghav's baaraat departing from The Taj Lake Palace to reach The Leela Palace, where he and Parineeti tied the knot. The backdrop of a setting sun lent an enchanting aura to their sunset wedding.
Following the ceremony, a lavish reception unfolded at The Leela Palace, where Parineeti graced the occasion in a stunning pink saree paired with a cape-sleeved blouse, while Raghav exuded sophistication in a tuxedo.
The day before their wedding, Parineeti and Raghav enjoyed a 90s-themed party, doubling as their sangeet ceremony. Parineeti dazzled in a shimmering lehenga adorned with a matching shrug, while Raghav looked dashing in a black bandhgala.
According to reports, their guests revelled in non-stop dancing for approximately 2.5-3 hours, making it a memorable pre-wedding celebration.
