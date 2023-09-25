From Varun Dhawan to Anushka Sharma, Bollywood celebrities congratulate newly-weds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

India: Bollywood star donates Rs2.5 million towards Himachal Pradesh state disaster relief fund
The stunning couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have finally tied the knot and the netizens can't get enough of their adorable wedding photos. Their love story culminated in a grand, opulent wedding held in Udaipur on September 24.
In the days leading up to their wedding, numerous images and videos from their pre-wedding festivities had been generating considerable excitement on social media. Fans had eagerly anticipated the release of their dreamy official wedding photographs, and this morning, the couple has graciously put an end to the anticipation.
The wedding of #RagNeeti was graced by dignitaries such as Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, as well as notable figures like Harbhajan Singh with his wife Geeta Basra and Sania Mirza, among others.
Shortly after the newly-weds shared their official pictures, friends and family members inundated the comments section with warm congratulations and heartfelt well-wishes. Celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Neena Gupta, and Bhumi Pednekar joined in showering the couple with love and good wishes.
Additionally, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Anushka Sharma, among others, expressed their affection for the newly-married couple by posting heartfelt stories on their social media profiles.
Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra also took to social media to shower his love and blessings on the newly weds. "My dearest @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 many congratulations, lots of love and blessings. Parineeti from our discussions of all your outfits at my Atelier and Home .. our laughter and your love for tone on tone geometrical intricate art work to the emerald jewellery me sketching and designing for you .. all loving memories for life .. you bring Joy and there is only and only love for you," he wrote in the caption.
