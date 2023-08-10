Pakistani star couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram expecting their first baby

Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, and Orlando Bloom star in this sports drama inspired by real events
Pakistani star couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are expecting their first child. In an Instagram post on August 9, Minal and Ahsan shared a beautiful monochrome picture to announce the pregnancy. “Two hearts becoming three — the countdown to our little miracle has begun,” the caption read.
Minal and Ahsan tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on September 10, 2021. They had announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day that year.
Moments after Minal and Ahsan shared the post, wishes started pouring in from their friends in the entertainment industry. “Mashallah,” wrote actress Iqra Aziz while TV star Umer Aalam too congratulated the soon-to-be-parents.
Minal’s sister Aiman Khan too dropped a cute message for the couple in the comments section. She wrote, “MashaAllah” along with a bunch of red heart emojis. Aiman, earlier this week, welcomed her second child with husband Muneeb Butt.
Actress Hira Mani wrote, “Awwww” and added some heart-eye emojis to it. Make-up artist Sara Ali added, “Omggggg !!! My baby is going to be a baby mama ?? Time flies MASHALLAH MASHALLAH.”
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram has penned a thank you note for all his fans and industry colleagues in the comments. “Thank you, everyone,” he said.
Minal, in an interview with Hello Pakistan, spoke about embracing motherhood and how her family is supporting her. She said, “The realisation that I'll be responsible for another life has made me prioritise my decisions with my baby's well-being at the forefront. I'm truly grateful for the overwhelming support from my family, friends, and husband throughout this journey. Their presence has made each day enjoyable, and I haven't faced any significant challenges during my pregnancy.” Minal and Ahsan have been featured on the magazine’s cover.
On how Ahsan is taking care of her, Minal said, “From the start, Ahsan has been my steadfast support. During pregnancy, his care deepened, becoming my protector. He ensures my comfort and understands mood swings, bringing immense comfort.”
Minal is known for her work in daily soaps, including Jalan, Sun Yaara, Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah, and Hum Sab Ajeeb Se Hain, among others. Ahsan has worked in Pyar Ke Sadqay, Thora Jee Le and Parchayee.
