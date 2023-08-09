Pakistani star Saba Qamar receives UAE Golden Visa

The album is scheduled for release on September 8, announced the management agency
Renowned Pakistani film and television actress, Saba Qamar, joyfully revealed that she has been granted the prestigious UAE Golden Visa.
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the accomplished actress extended her heartfelt appreciation to the Gulf nation for bestowing upon her the coveted visa. She expressed her gratitude in a post that read: "I want to thank the amazing government of UAE for honouring me with the Golden Visa, can't thank you guys enough for opening your home to me. This entire process wouldn't have been possible without the help of @gcclegalconsultants, you guys have been a great support. Lots & lots of love your way!."
The actress shared a captivating series of images featuring the flags of both Pakistan and the UAE, symbolizing the cherished connection between the two nations.
Check out the photos below:
