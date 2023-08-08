Dubai: Discover unprecedented real estate opportunities at the UAE-India Real Estate Show 2023

It brings together the finest players from the industry in both UAE and India, offering a comprehensive platform for investors, developers, and homebuyers

Mark your calendars for an extraordinary event as the 4th edition of the UAE-India Real Estate Show, jointly organized by Khaleej Times and Realty+, arrives in Dubai on November 25 and 26 of 2023.

This prestigious show brings together the finest players from the real estate industry in both UAE and India, offering a comprehensive platform for investors, developers, and homebuyers to explore the immense potential of these two thriving markets.

From studio apartments to luxury homes, high-yield rentals to holiday homes, the UAE-India Real Estate Show has it all. Attendees can expect instant discounts, spot prizes, attractive payment plans, and exclusive deals, making this event a unique opportunity to grab the best real estate opportunities available.

A lucrative choice for Indian investors

UAE has been a preferred destination for Indian investors for many years, ranking among the top 3 nationalities buying properties since 2004. Recent adjustments in Golden Visa regulations have further fuelled this trend, resulting in Dh83.62 billion worth of investments in UAE's real estate in the last 5 years (2015-2021).

In 2022 alone, total real estate sales surged by 61.7 per cent to Dh20.8 billion. Indian investors continue to lead the real estate holding in UAE, making the UAE-India Real Estate Show an essential event to explore these compelling investment opportunities.

A packed agenda with insightful topics

The event's agenda includes sessions on realty boom in India and UAE, reshaping the residential real estate, city focus – growth prospects, elevating passive income with holiday homes, property trends, financing and investment strategies, and tips for due diligence and property selection. These discussions promise to equip attendees with valuable insights and strategies for success in the real estate market.

Nilesh Devadia, Director-Distribution & Business Development, Khaleej Times stated, "We are thrilled to present the 4th edition of the UAE-India Real Estate Show in collaboration with Realty Plus. This event promises to be an exceptional platform, bringing together the finest real estate players from both the UAE and India. With a focus on empowering investors, developers, and homebuyers, we are confident that this show will pave the way for extraordinary opportunities in the ever-evolving real estate market.”

Why exhibit or sponsor?

For sponsors, the UAE-India Real Estate Show 2023 offers a golden opportunity to tap into a significant market of Indians residing in Dubai, eager to invest in Indian and UAE real estate.

Showcase properties to a receptive audience, foster connections, and witness unparalleled sales. Tailor offerings to meet specific needs, resulting in higher conversion rates and customer satisfaction. Gain exclusive access to potential buyers, industry peers, and key stakeholders, fostering valuable collaborations and insights into market trends for a competitive edge.

Sponsoring the event elevates your brand's visibility and reaches a targeted audience of industry professionals, investors, and homebuyers. Position your company as a thought leader, gain recognition as an influential player in India's thriving real estate market, and engage with top industry leaders and investors to build valuable connections that can lead to potential partnerships and collaborations.

Why attend?

Discover a vast range of real estate options, gain exclusive access to premium projects, receive expert advice on investment opportunities, experience hassle-free property transactions, enjoy special deals and discounts, meet directly with developers, and benefit from personalized consultations. Plus, network with fellow buyers and experience the best of Indian and UAE real estate, all under one roof.

"We, at Realty+, are thrilled to join hands with Khaleej Times, Dubai, for our upcoming exhibition in Dubai, showcasing the finest Indian real estate developments. We invite all stakeholders, investors, and enthusiasts to join us and explore the incredible investment opportunities in the Indian property market. The event will be a remarkable platform to witness the progress and potential of the Indian real estate sector, fostering international partnerships and mutual growth. Together, let's shape a prosperous future in Indian real estate," said Tripti Kedia, Publisher & Business Head of Realty+.

Join us at the UAE-India Real Estate Show in Dubai and be a part of one of the fastest-growing real estate markets globally. Don't miss this fantastic opportunity.

For more information, visit https://indianrealestateshow.com/ or drop an email at events@khaleejtimes.co

