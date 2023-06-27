'Very good human being': Pakistani actress Humaima Malick praises Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi

Two shared screen space in the 2014 Bollywood film Raja Natwarlal

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 5:07 PM

Pakistani actress Humaima Malick has shared her experience working with Indian actor Emraan Hashmi. During an interview, the actress said that Emraan is a very good human being and religious human. She added that the actor is a “practising Muslim”.

The two actors were seen together in the 2014 Bollywood film Raja Natwarlal, and Humaima made her Bollywood debut with the film.

While speaking with Pakistani journalist Moin Zubair, Humaima recalled working with Emraan and said that he is a “good friend and a very good human being.” She added, "He is a fantastic actor, a fabulous human being, and a great friend."

When the interviewer noted that Emraan once visited Data Darbar, a Sufi shrine in Lahore, Pakistan, Humaima Malick shared that Emraan knows all Quran verses. She added that they used to recite them together.

Humaima Malick added, “Of course, he is a practising Muslim and he is a great human being”. She further said that Emraan Hashmi “respects everyone including his profession and has a pure heart.”

Emraan Hashmi and Humaima Malick also paid a visit to Dubai in 2014 as part of the promotional campaign for Raja Natwarla. The film was directed by Kunal Deshmukh and starred Indian actors Kay Kay Menon, Paresh Rawal, Deepak Tijori, and Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub among others.

On her decision to work in the film, Humaima Malick told Khaleej Times at that time, “The good combo of director and the actor is what attracted me towards this film. I have watched their films before. I went to the theatre to see Jannat 2 because I really liked Jannat. Kunal is a very intelligent director. I thought that this film will be a great stepping stone for me in another nation where my hero is already a very big star”.

Emraan Hashmi was last seen in the 2023 film Selfiee where he shared the screen space with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

Humaima Malick, meanwhile, last worked in the Pakistani blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt.

