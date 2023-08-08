Pakistani star couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt welcome baby girl

The happy news was shared by Aiman's sister Minaal Khan on Instagram

Photo: Instagram/muneeb_butt

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 8 Aug 2023, 11:08 AM

Pakistani celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt have welcomed their second child. They have named the baby girl Miral Muneeb.

Aiman and Muneeb are already parents to a daughter Amal Muneeb.

The happy news was shared by Aiman's sister Minaal Khan on Instagram. The statement read, “At 3:04 AM on August 7, Amal’s family welcomed a new member, baby girl Miral Muneeb, filling their hearts with joy and love.”

In the caption, Minaal Khan wrote, “Naal khala loves you so much Miral.”

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s friends from the industry showered love on the new parents. Pakistani actress and model Maya Ali sent warm wishes to Aiman. She wrote, “Mubarak Mubarak khala [Congratulations].” Iqra Aziz Hussain commented, “MashAllah…bohat sari duaein [Lots of good wishes]”.

Pakistani stars Yumna Zaidi, Danish Nawaz, Ushna Shah, Nida Yasir, Aijaz Aslam and Areeba Habib, too, congratulated the couple.

Muneeb Butt also shared a photograph with his baby girl on Instagram. In the photo, the actor is planting a kiss on his daughter’s forehead. “Alhamdulilah,” he captioned the post.

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt, in a joint Instagram post, shared an adorable picture featuring the actor and their daughters — Amal and little Miral. We also get a glimpse of the celebration decor in the background. Along with the photo, the couple wrote, “Happy to announce the arrival of Amal’s baby sister Miral Muneeb. Alhamdullilah for this blessing. Remember us in your prayers.”

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt first met on the sets of a telefilm. In November 2018, they tied the knot in Karachi.

Aiman Khan runs the clothing brand AnM, which is named after the actress and her sister Minal.

Aiman Khan made her TV serial debut with the show Meri Beti. She played the role of Rida in the daily soap. Aiman hogged the limelight with her character in the serial Khaali Haath. Aiman's Mashal was much-loved by fans. The actress has also worked in serials including Baandi, Ishq Tamasha and Ghar Titli Ka Par among others.

Meanwhile, Muneeb Butt is known for his work in TV shows, including, Koi Chand Rakh, Daldal, Yaariyan, and Baddua, among others.

