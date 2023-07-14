Pakistani singer Aima Baig's Funkari song becomes an instant hit on social media

Renowned Italian pianist Alessandro Taverna will showcase his best work at Dubai Opera on July 23 as part of the event
Pakistani singer Aima Baig has released her song Funkari and it’s a hit on social media.
According to the artist, Funkari captures the essence of feelings of longing and emptiness created due to a loved one changing their values. The lyrics depict a “blurry world where a new kind of pain arises in the heart when the vacuum of disconnect is created”.
The song, which was released on July 12, has been written and composed by Shiraz Uppal.
Funkari has garnered an overwhelming response across various social media platforms. Fans are resonating with the song’s heartfelt lyrics, captivating melody, and Baig's mesmerising vocals.
Listen to the song here:
Funkari has managed to feature on Twitter trends, with fans saying that everything about the "masterpiece" is "amazing”.
As Funkari continues to make waves on the internet, Aima Baig has told The Nation, "I am overwhelmed by the incredible response Funkari has received. The love and appreciation from my fans mean the world to me. I am humbled by their support and will continue to strive to create music that touches their hearts.”
