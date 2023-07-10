‘It’s always been you’: Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf's special post for wife Munza

After restricting Australia to 263 all out on the first day of the third Ashes Test at Headingley England fail to capitalise on their chances
Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf has shared a heart-warming note for his wife Munza Masood Malik, an Islamabad-based social media influencer and model.
The 29-year-old Pakistan pacer has posted some pictures from their wedding album on social media and wrote, “It’s always been you.” He has also added a heart icon to the post.
According to Pakistan's media, the couple's wedding took place on Thursday (July 7). The celebrations began earlier that week with a qawwali night, according to The Express Tribune. The couple's nikkah ceremony was held last December.
In the photos shared on July 9, we get a glimpse of the grand wedding festivities. In the first photo, Rauf and Munza are at a cricket stadium. While Rauf wore a blazer with black pants, Munza picked a peach lehenga with a floor-sweeping train for the big day. According to Geo News, the picture was clicked on the day of the grand reception.
Next, the much-in-love couple are seen smiling at each other. This photo, as per Geo News, is from the rukhsati ceremony. For the big day, Munza went with a gorgeous red lehenga with golden embroidery on it. Rauf complemented his lady love by picking a dark blue sherwani.
Rauf's post went viral in no time. Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal was among the first to drop a comment under the post. He tweeted, “Congratulations. Stay blessed, both of you.”
Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani wished the couple a happy married life.
Fans were pretty impressed with Rauf and Munza’s picture at a stadium.
“Congratulations on this big day and setting the bar high for wedding photography. Now, everyone is going to try their best to have a photo session at the cricket stadium,” wrote one person.
Another added, “They went to a stadium for their photoshoot. Haris the trendsetter.”
