‘It’s always been you’: Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf's special post for wife Munza

The speedster has shared some photos from their wedding album on social media — and the couple could be seen in a cricket stadium in one of them

Photo: Twitter/@HarisRauf14

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 10 Jul 2023, 2:58 PM Last updated: Mon 10 Jul 2023, 2:59 PM

Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf has shared a heart-warming note for his wife Munza Masood Malik, an Islamabad-based social media influencer and model.

The 29-year-old Pakistan pacer has posted some pictures from their wedding album on social media and wrote, “It’s always been you.” He has also added a heart icon to the post.

According to Pakistan's media, the couple's wedding took place on Thursday (July 7). The celebrations began earlier that week with a qawwali night, according to The Express Tribune. The couple's nikkah ceremony was held last December.

In the photos shared on July 9, we get a glimpse of the grand wedding festivities. In the first photo, Rauf and Munza are at a cricket stadium. While Rauf wore a blazer with black pants, Munza picked a peach lehenga with a floor-sweeping train for the big day. According to Geo News, the picture was clicked on the day of the grand reception.

Next, the much-in-love couple are seen smiling at each other. This photo, as per Geo News, is from the rukhsati ceremony. For the big day, Munza went with a gorgeous red lehenga with golden embroidery on it. Rauf complemented his lady love by picking a dark blue sherwani.

Rauf's post went viral in no time. Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal was among the first to drop a comment under the post. He tweeted, “Congratulations. Stay blessed, both of you.”

Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani wished the couple a happy married life.

Fans were pretty impressed with Rauf and Munza’s picture at a stadium.

“Congratulations on this big day and setting the bar high for wedding photography. Now, everyone is going to try their best to have a photo session at the cricket stadium,” wrote one person.

Another added, “They went to a stadium for their photoshoot. Haris the trendsetter.”

