Salman Khan receives another death threat; caller says he will attack actor on April 30

Bollywood superstar bought a brand-new bulletproof SUV after receiving several such threats in recent times, including one from jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi

Salman Khan poses during the trailer launch of his upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' in Mumbai on April 10, 2023. Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 10:17 AM Last updated: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 10:36 AM

Indian actor Salman Khan is back in the news, not just for his next Eid Al Fitr release but for a threatening call claiming to kill him on April 30. A threat call was made to the Mumbai Police control room at 9pm on April 10.

Mumbai Police issued a statement: "In a call received at Police Control Room yesterday, a man who identified himself as Roki Bhai from Rajasthan's Jodhpur threatened to kill actor Salman Khan on April 30."

Investigation into the call is underway, and the authorities have managed to identify the caller as Rocky Bhai, a Gaurakshak from Jodhpur. According to a media report, the police have also located the caller's whereabouts.

After several death threats in recent times, the actor imported a brand-new SUV. The white-coloured car is said to be bulletproof and has been imported privately as the car maker does not produce the model in the country, Indian media outlets have said.

The SUV is powered by a 5.6-litre V8 engine putting out 405hp of power and 560Nm of torque.

Past threats

Mumbai Police has also beefed up security outside the actor's residence after he received threats by email. Local law enforcement registered a case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, the police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to Khan's office. Khan has been provided with Y+ category security by authorities.

Last year, Khan and his father Salim Khan received another death threat, with Salim Khan's security team finding a letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where he would go for his routine morning jog.

Photo: AFP

New release

On Monday, the makers of the upcoming action entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' unveiled the official trailer of the film.

Taking to Instagram, production house Zee Studios shared the much-awaited trailer which they captioned, "He's your Bhai & your Jaan! Get ready to be swooped up in action #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTrailer Out Now!."

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is all set to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.

