India: Bollywood's Salman Khan returns to big screen on Eid Al Fitr after 4 years

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will see a full-fledged theatrical release during the long break

Photo: Salman Khan

By ANI Published: Mon 10 Apr 2023, 8:12 AM

Ahead of the trailer release of Indian superstar Salman Khan's much-anticipated movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' on Monday, the excitement is peaking among the actor's fans as well as industry insiders. After four years, Salman will treat his fans with a complete theatrical release on Eid al Fitr.

Sharing his excitement, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "Salman Khan and Eid: After a gap of four years, a Salman Khan movie, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', will see a full-fledged theatrical release on Eid.

Note: 'Radhe' had a digital + limited theatrical release on Eid 2021. 'Dabangg 3' (released in Dec 20190 and 'Antim' (Nov 2021) weren't released on Eid."

Salman has been posting several photographs on social media with interesting captions for the last few days, trying to generate audience interest as before his big-budget release.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' features Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Earlier, Salman shared the movie teaser and introduced his character with a power-packed dialogue. As Pooja Hegde asks him,"Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?" The actor replies, "Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jana jata hun (I don't have any name, but people know me as Bhaijaan);" as shots of him fighting goons play in the background.

Salman's movies have been breaking box records, and only time will tell if his latest offing will pass the litmus test.

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' infused a new lease of life into the pandemic-stricken Hindi industry which saw back-to-back flops from big names last year. While films featuring South stars minted a whopping amount of money at the box office, Hindi films fell flat on their faces. Salman was asked about this box-office failure of Hindi movies.

Expressing his ideas behind this failure, Salman said in his style, "I have been saying this for a long time. Hindi films are not working. If you make wrong films, how can you expect it will work? I have met some new directors and producers who appear to be very 'cool'. They think Hindustan is from Andheri to Colaba. This is not Hindustan. It starts from the east of the railway stations."

