'Jhoome Jo Rinku': Shah Rukh Khan shares quirky post, photoshopped image congratulating IPL player

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pulled off a major upset when it defeated Gujarat Titans by three wickets in an astonishing finish at the Indian Premier League on Sunday.
Rinku Singh was behind the inspiring win, going on a rampage, hitting five consecutive sixes to complete one of the most stunning victories in the history of IPL.
Shah Rukh Khan, the owner of KKR, shared a post congratulating the player after today's fabulous innings.
Captioning it 'Jhoome jo Rinku', a play on his film's popular song, 'Jhoome jo Pathaan', he said: "My baby Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer, you beauties!!! And remember believe that’s all. Congratulations Kolkata Knight Riders and Venky Mysore take care of your heart sir!"
He tagged the CEO of KKR and Red Chilies entertainment (a production house), Venky Mysore, telling him to take care of his heart, after today's nail-biting match.
The Bollywood superstar also shared a badly edited image of the Pathaan poster – replacing his own face with Singh's.
He even went as far as labelling the image by writing 'RINKU' on the character, to avoid any confusion.
The marvellous match earlier today came to a finish when, chasing 205, the Kolkata Knight Riders reached the target in the final ball of the innings with three wickets in hand.
Rinku Singh hit five sixes off the last five deliveries as Kolkata Knight Riders chased down the mammoth target set by Gujarat Titans.
The 25-year-old capitalised on three full tosses to clear the ropes before smashing the final two balls from outside off stump over the long-on boundary as Kolkata won by three wickets.
"I was just trying to hit sixes. I was not thinking a lot, was just reacting to the ball," said Rinku, who was named player of the match.
"It kept coming out of the middle, I had belief and it came off in the end."
Rinku set a record for most runs by any batter in the 20th over of an IPL run-chase.
(With inputs from PTI, Reuters)
