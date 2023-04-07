Shah Rukh Khan beats Lionel Messi, Harry-Meghan to win TIME100 Most Influential People poll

From Easter egg hunts to cultural events and Ramadan night markets, there are lots of activities to check out this weekend in the UAE
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has taken the top spot at Time Magazine's annual list of most influential people, surpassing other noteworthy figures like Michelle Yeoh and Mark Zuckerberg.
The TIME100 poll received over 1.2 million votes, of which 4 per cent were cast to the 'baadshah (king) of Bollywood'.
One of India's most popular actors, Khan made a major comeback this year with the film 'Pathaan', breaking box office records. The SRK-Deepika starrer has collected nearly $130 million worldwide.
Protesting Iranian women came a close second receiving 3 per cent of the total votes. Women in Iran have been protesting after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was killed in September last year.
Healthcare workers stand at third place receiving 2 per cent of the total vote. Whereas, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stood at third and fourth place.
Lionel Messi, one of the world's most popular and loved footballers, stood at fifth place with 1.8 per cent of the vote. The football star won his first Fifa World Cup title in 2022 in a nail-biting final as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties. The star footballer scored twice in a 3-3 draw that featured a hat-trick for Kylian Mbappe as the holders recovered from 2-0 down.
The final TIME100 list of the most influential people will be released on April 13, by the magazine's editors.
