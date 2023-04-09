IPL 2023: Rinku Singh's five straight sixes in last over earn KKR stunning win

Topley landed awkwardly on his 2.01-metre (6 feet and 7 inch) frame on Monday while fielding against Mumbai Indians and left the ground
A Rinku Singh-inspired Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a major upset when it defeated Gujarat Titans by three wickets in an astonishing finish at the Indian Premier League on Sunday.
Chasing 205, Knight Riders reached the target in the final ball of the innings with three wickets in hand.
Needing 29 off the final over of the innings from Yash Dayal (4-0-69-0), Knight Riders was starring at defeat.
Umesh Yadav only managed a single in the first ball of the last over, handing the strike to Singh (48 not out, 21 balls, 1 four, 6 sixes).
Still the two-time former champion needed 28 runs off the last five balls.
It was then that Singh went on a rampage, hitting five consecutive sixes to complete the most stunning victory in the history of IPL.
Earlier, Young Gujarat Titans top-order batter Sai Sudharsan and late bloomer Vijay Shankar smashed superb half centuries to power the defending champion to 204 for four.
Sudharsan, who had scored an unbeaten 62 against Delhi Capitals in the previous match, struck 53 off 38 balls, studded with three boundaries and two maximums, while Shankar took just 24 balls to score an unbeaten 63, embellished with four boundaries and five sixes, as the Titans, who were led by Rashid Khan in the absence of an unwell Hardik Pandya made hay at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Young Shubman Gill too came to the party, scoring a feisty 39 and sharing a 67-run partnership with Sudharsan before he was dismissed by West Indian spinner Sunil Narine.
Topley landed awkwardly on his 2.01-metre (6 feet and 7 inch) frame on Monday while fielding against Mumbai Indians and left the ground
