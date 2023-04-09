'Leave my kids alone': Bollywood actor Preity Zinta sends message to public after two disturbing incidents in a week

'I think it's high time people realise that I'm a human being first, then a mom and then a celebrity,' she says, taking to social media

By ANI Published: Sun 9 Apr 2023, 8:39 AM

Preity Zinta took to Instagram on Saturday to post about two incidents which shook her belief in humanity. The actor took on the celeb photographers for their 'insensitivity' towards one incident. In another instance, Preity talked about her children who were 'preyed on' recently.

Zinta wrote that two events left her "a bit shaken". The first incident was about her daughter of Gia. She said that a woman tried to take a photo of her. When she was politely asked not to do so, the woman walked away, but suddenly came back and scooped up Gia in her arms and kissed the girl next to her mouth. She then ran away saying 'What a cute baby.'

"If I wasn't a celebrity I probably would have reacted badly but kept my cool as I didn't want to make a scene," said Zinta.

The second instance involved the paparazzi. Zinta described the incident, saying that she was on her way to catch a plane when a handicapped man stopped and asked her for money. She said that the same man has "harassed" her for money for years and that she has always given him money whenever she could. This time when he asked, she said that she was sorry since she only had her credit card on her. She also added that the woman with her gave him some money but he threw it back at her and started getting aggressive since it was not enough.

The video Zinta shared shows her apologising and saying that she has a plane to catch, before waving to those present and closing the car door. As the handicapped man follows her car, one can hear photographers laughing in the background.

Referring to this she said, "The photographers found this incident funny. Instead of helping us they filmed & laughed. NO ONE told him not to follow the car or harass us as anyone could have gotten hurt. Had there been an accident, I would have been blamed. My being a celebrity would have been questioned. Bollywood would have been blamed & a lot of negativity would have spread."

The actor went on to say that it is "high time" that she is seen as a human being rather than a celebrity. She emphasised also that her children are off-limits and "not part of a package deal," asking the public to leave them alone.

She ended her post saying that she hopes photographers would show "grace, humanity, and maturity" and help in such an incident rather than laughing.

Other Bollywood figures commented in support.

Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Well done Pree", while Arjun Rampal commented, "Next time give me a call will sort them out."

Priyanka Chopra commented emojis on the post, and Malaika Arora wrote, "(You) said it out loud (and) clear."

ALSO READ: