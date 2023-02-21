Bollywood: Alia Bhatt blasts paparazzi for taking photos of her inside home

Actor calls it 'invasion of privacy' as she tags Mumbai Police in social media post

By ANI Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 9:37 PM

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Tuesday called out the media and tagged the Mumbai Police for 'invasion of privacy' after her photos were clicked by photographers without her consent while she was inside her home.

The star took to Instagram to pen a long post.

She wrote, "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me.... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed?"

Tagging the Mumbai Police, she added, "This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy and it's safe to say all lines were crossed dat. @mumbaipolice."

In the pictures, the actor can be seen sitting on the balcony of her apartment while she was clicked without her consent.

After Alia shared the post on social media, her sister Shaheen Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor came out in support of her.

"Absolutely shameless. This is crossing all limits if a woman isn't feeling. Safe in her own home forget if she is a public. Figure or not for a second," wrote Arjun.

"Any sane person who takes photographs of public figures for a living needs to know that this is pathetic conduct & these are people in the media we have trusted and shown implicit faith in believing they are here to do a job not to make women feel unsafe or invade one's privacy. This is nothing short of stalking. @mumbaipolice," he continued, while also tagging Mumbai police.

Shaheen wrote, "So it's totally cool to point zoom lenses into people's homes while hiding in neighbouring buildings for "content" now? Grown men. With cameras. Hiding across the road. Taking surreptitious photos of an UNAWARE woman. Without her CONSENT. In her HOME."

"The fact that the person in the photo is a celebrity does not somehow make this okay. If this was any other situation, with any other person - this would be considered harassment and a complete assault on privacy. Which is what it is. The lack of basic human decency is honestly terrifying," she added.

This isn't the first time celebrities have discussed the breach of privacy. Earlier, Ranbir and Alia had requested the paparazzi for privacy and asked them not to click pictures of their newborn daughter Raha.