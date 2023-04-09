Karan Johar shares cryptic post amid claims he ruined Anushka, Priyanka's careers

One of the most sought-after cars in South Asia, the model is extremely popular in Gulf countries
Karan Johar penned a cryptic post on Saturday after receiving backlash over claims that he sabotaged the careers of actors Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma.
Taking to Instagram story, the filmmaker wrote in Hindi, "You can blame, we are not among those who bow down, you can become the slave of lies, we are not among those who speak, however low you may show us, however much you may accuse us, we are not among those who fall, our deeds are our victory, you pick up a sword, we are not among those who die."
Recently, an old video of Karan went viral where he was heard saying jokingly, that he wanted to 'murder' Anushka Sharma's career.
Karan Johar initially did not like Anushka's pictures when she was about to make her debut in Aditya Chopra's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.
During the promotion of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Anushka and Karan both talked about this candidly during a media interaction. Anushka joked then that Karan tried to 'finish' her career before it even started.
The video resurfaced after Karan received immense backlash for allegedly coming in the way of Priyanka Chopra's career. Priyanka recently opened up on an American podcast about the reason why she left Bollywood and pursued a career in Hollywood. She said she was "pushed into a corner" in Bollywood and had "beef with people."
She found support on Twitter among celebrities like actress Kangana Ranaut and singer Amaal Malik.
