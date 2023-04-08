Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Radhika Apte: 6 Bollywood actors who tied the knot with non-Indians

Will One Direction reunite soon? Fans speculate if boy band will share screen on James Corden's show
The British musical group, consisting of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, officially called it quits in 2016
Pure love has no conditions or boundaries and stars from the Indian film industry have proved this by going beyond borders to tie the knot with their non-Indian partners. Here are some star couples who broke the barrier and got married to Westerners.
Priyanka Chopra met Nick Jonas after the American singer split from model Olivia Culpo in 2016. She made her relationship public in 2018 and tied the knot with the musician in Jodhpur in 2018. The couple now has a daughter named Malti.
Following her breakup with Preity Zinta in 2009, the actress took everyone by surprise after announcing her marriage to Gene Goodenough in 2016. She joined her husband in Los Angeles following the marriage, and 2021, the couple became parents to twins, Gia and Jai, through surrogacy.
Illeana D’Cruz and Australian photographer and longtime boyfriend Andrew Kneebone were rumoured to have married secretly, but in August 2019, media reports said that the couple had broken up.
Former Miss India and Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly married Dubai-based Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and welcomed twin boys born in 2012. The star then gave birth to another set of twins in 2017.
Radhika Apte is married to British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor. The couple met in 2011 in London for a sabbatical to learn contemporary dance and began living together soon and tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in England in 2012.
Shashi Kapoor met British theatre actress, Jennifer, in 1956. The duo soon got into a relationship and got married in 1958. They have three children, Kunal Kapoor, Karan Kapoor, and Sanjana Kapoor.
The British musical group, consisting of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, officially called it quits in 2016
The Oscar-winning star is under observation at US medical facility
The pop diva also stars in Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan's Love Again
The actress played the role of Sita in the multi-award-winning movie
The Restaurant at Address Fountain Views is serving Ramadan favourites on a spectacular terrace with a poolside setup
Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Ronit Roy in lead roles
The makers are looking to release the film in August 2024
The series will be 'a faithful adaptation' of Rowling's mega-selling books with an entirely new cast