Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Radhika Apte: 6 Bollywood actors who tied the knot with non-Indians

A look at some Indian actors who got married to foreigners

By Web Desk Published: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 8:11 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 11:54 PM

Pure love has no conditions or boundaries and stars from the Indian film industry have proved this by going beyond borders to tie the knot with their non-Indian partners. Here are some star couples who broke the barrier and got married to Westerners.

1. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra met Nick Jonas after the American singer split from model Olivia Culpo in 2016. She made her relationship public in 2018 and tied the knot with the musician in Jodhpur in 2018. The couple now has a daughter named Malti.

2. Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough

Following her breakup with Preity Zinta in 2009, the actress took everyone by surprise after announcing her marriage to Gene Goodenough in 2016. She joined her husband in Los Angeles following the marriage, and 2021, the couple became parents to twins, Gia and Jai, through surrogacy.

3. Illeana D’Cruz–Andrew Kneebone

Illeana D’Cruz and Australian photographer and longtime boyfriend Andrew Kneebone were rumoured to have married secretly, but in August 2019, media reports said that the couple had broken up.

4. Celina Jaitly-Peter Haag

Former Miss India and Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly married Dubai-based Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and welcomed twin boys born in 2012. The star then gave birth to another set of twins in 2017.

5. Radhika Apte-Benedict Taylor

Radhika Apte is married to British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor. The couple met in 2011 in London for a sabbatical to learn contemporary dance and began living together soon and tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in England in 2012.

6. Shashi Kapoor-Jennifer Kendal

Shashi Kapoor met British theatre actress, Jennifer, in 1956. The duo soon got into a relationship and got married in 1958. They have three children, Kunal Kapoor, Karan Kapoor, and Sanjana Kapoor.