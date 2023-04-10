Ayushmann Khurrana to embark on solo music tour to US in July

Billy Corgan spoke about the importance of boosting community efforts for a cause
Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is heading to the US for an eight-city tour in July.
The actor, also a singer known for Paani Da Rang, Nazm Naz, and Haareya, said he is proud to represent Hindi music in North America.
“Music has enabled me to connect with countless people and I constantly look forward to my live concerts because I get to experience this connection first hand.
"I’m grateful that the world has come out of the debilitating pandemic and we are again doing things that are community experiences. I was missing my live concerts because as an entertainer, I only look to spread joy through my films and music. I felt that was taken away from me,” Khurrana said in a statement.
The National Award winner will perform at Dallas, San Jose, Seattle, Washington DC, New Jersey, Atlanta, Orlando, Chicago in USA, as well as Toronto, Canada in July and August.
Khurrana said he is looking forward to travelling to the US and performing at these concerts.
"I can’t wait for my US tour. I can’t wait to be in these cities. I’m always proud to represent Hindi music to audiences globally and I hope people will enjoy what we have in store for them,” he added.
The actor, whose last release was "An Action Hero", will next be seen in "Dream Girl 2" slated to hit the screens on July 7. He is also slated to perform at the Eid in Dubai celebrations on April 23 at the Coca-Cola Arena (Tickets on Platinumlist)
