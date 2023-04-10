IPL 2023: Bollywood star Anushka Sharma cheers for husband Virat Kohli at stadium; pictures go viral

Dressed in a white shirt, the actress looked thrilled as her husband slammed an impressive half-century against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Photos: Twitter

By ANI Published: Mon 10 Apr 2023, 10:35 PM

Actress Anushka Sharma is her husband Virat Kohli's best cheerleader. Whether Kohli is donning the RCB jersey or India kits, the Bollywood actress is regularly seen in the stands cheering for her partner.

On Monday, Sharma arrived at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to cheer for her husband's IPL team's match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match No. 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Several images of Sharma from the stadium went viral. Dressed in a white shirt, she looked super happy as Kohli slammed an impressive half-century against LSG. The right-handed batter completed his 46th IPL century, scoring 61 runs, including four boundaries and as many sixes.

Kohli and Sharma are one of the most loved celebrity couples in India, with Kohli recently having spoken about his first meeting with her during a conversation with cricketer AB de Villiers. He shared that when he learnt that he was going to shoot with Anushka Sharma for an ad, he "started shivering" because she was one of the "top actors" in India at the time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sharma will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film 'Chakda Xpress'. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. Her brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.

ALSO READ: