Fatigue not a worry for Arsenal's Arteta ahead of north London derby at Tottenham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not concerned by his players' hectic schedule in the build-up to Sunday's vital north London derby at Tottenham Hotspur.

Premier League leaders Arsenal would open up a four-point lead over champions Manchester City if they beat Tottenham, although City, who face Nottingham Forest later on Sunday, would have two games in hand.

Fifth-placed Tottenham have not had a game for two weeks whereas Arsenal have played four times in that period -- a two-legged Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich and league matches against Wolves and Chelsea.

"I love the fact that we played four games. We had some great experiences," said Arteta whose side will have three more games left after the Tottenham clash.

"It's been a really demanding week. We had some great results in the last two. That's boosted the confidence of everybody. We're in a good place.

"We will do what we can to prepare to be better on Sunday."

Although Arsenal are top as they chase a first title for 20 years, Manchester City are regarded as statistical favourites to win a fourth successive crown.

Data analysts Opta rate Arsenal's chances of holding off City at only 26.6%, but Arteta is laughed that off.

"I don't know what to say. Maybe we can tweak the computer to make it a bit higher," he told reporters. "Maybe it needs to update the software, we can help it to update the software and give it more tools. Hopefully, we can change that."

Arsenal, who drew 2-2 with Tottenham at home, have a virtually fully fit squad for the climax to the season with defender Jurrien Timber close to a return.

Timber, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in August, played half a game for Arsenal's Under-21 side on Monday.

"We're going to have to make that decision (about Timber) tomorrow after a training session," Arteta told reporters on Friday. "I don't know if this is going to come to soon for him, but he's very close."

Arteta said having so many players available for selection was a good headache.

"You feel for the players, because I see how much they want it and how much everyone wants to start and contribute to the team," he said. "They are fully ready to come on the pitch... the spirit is so good."

With City looking relentless, Arteta said all Arsenal can do is win their games.

"There is one thing to do in this situation. Compete, compete, compete," Arteta said. "It's a really good sign because we know what we are going to have to do to win it and we have to raise the bar every day in training.

"We're going to do everything that we can to win it. If we don't, we will try again."

Meanwhile, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is not motivated by damaging Arsenal's Premier League title challenge, the coach said.

Fifth-placed Spurs are eying a top-four finish. They have enjoyed a two-week break since their heavy 4-0 defeat at Newcastle United.

"Not in terms of that as a motivation," Postecoglou said when asked if he would like to dent Arsenal's title hopes.

"I understand the importance of winning against your traditional rival. I never believe your motivation should revolve around the demise of somebody else."

