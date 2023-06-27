Too soon? Netizens outraged as Netflix plans re-release of 'Titanic' after submersible tragedy

The Bollywood actor got candid in a chat and discussed why he takes so much time to choose projects
Streaming giant Netflix is being slammed for re-releasing James Cameron's iconic film 'Titanic', just days after the Titan tourist submersible sank, killing all five onboard.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is bringing back the Oscar-winning 1997 film to the streamer on July 1 in the US and Canada.
The OTT platform's decision has irked many social media users.
"So Netflix was like "lets capitalise on this sub thing real quick...gone head and put TITANIC back in the rotation," another one wrote.
"Bad timing," a Twitter user commented.
"Horrible," a social media user wrote.
However, some reports suggest that Titanic was always part of Netflix's July line-up. These spurned further debate that the streaming giant could have made the decision to postpone the addition of the blockbuster title.
Dubai-based British billionaire Hamish Harding and UK-based Pakistani business tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son were among the five people on board the submersible that was supposed to take them to the wreckage of the Titanic.
The vessel, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, went missing earlier, prompting a massive, multinational rescue mission. On Thursday, parts of the sub was discovered — suggesting that the watercraft suffered a "catastrophic implosion", according to the US Coast Guard. All five passengers are believed to have died in the incident.
(With inputs from ANI)
