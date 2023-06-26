How the 'unsinkable' Titanic sank in less than three hours

By AFP Published: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 2:26 PM

On 18 June 2023, Titan, a submersible operated by OceanGate, an American tourism company, imploded during its descent in the North Atlantic Ocean. The submersible, carrying five people, was part of a disaster tourism expedition to sightsee the wreck of the Titanic. Watch this video to know how the famous ship sank in less than three hours in 1912

