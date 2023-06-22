Missing Titanic sub: All 5 passengers 'sadly lost', OceanGate releases statement

US Coast Guard says discovered debris from the submersible suggests 'catastrophic loss'

Angel Tesorero by Kirstin Bernabe Published: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 10:58 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 11:19 PM

All five passengers on board the Titanic sub — including Dubai-based billionaire Hamish Harding – are believed to be dead, according to a statement released by OceanGate, which operates the vessel.

"We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost," it said.

"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew," it added.

OceanGate did not provide details when the company announced the “loss of life” in a statement or how officials knew the crew members perished.

At a press briefing held on Thursday, the US Coast Guard says the discovered debris from the submersible suggests 'catastrophic loss'.

"In consultation with experts from the unified command, the debris is consistent with the catastrophic loss of (Titan’s) pressure chamber," said Rear Adm. John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander

As this finding emerged, families were immediately notified, he added.

"On behalf of the US Coast Guard and the entire unified command I offer my deepest condolences to the families. I can only imagine what his has been like for them and I hope that this discovery provides some solace during this difficult time," Mauger said.

Asked whether the bodies could be recovered, Mauger said he could not confirm whether it would be possible.

"This is an incredibly unforgiving environment," he said.

