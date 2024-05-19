E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

China: Trains suspended as heavy rain strikes Guangxi

Currently, Nanning's emergency response teams have deployed a total of 625 personnel for flood prevention and control

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
File Photo
File Photo

Published: Sun 19 May 2024, 5:54 PM

Last updated: Sun 19 May 2024, 5:58 PM

Over 30 passenger trains have suspended operation from Saturday to Monday morning due to the heavy rain in Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, announced Nanning Railway Bureau on Saturday.

According to reports by Chinese media, heavy rain was experienced in the northern, central, and coastal regions of Guangxi from Saturday to Sunday morning, with some areas seeing intense downpours.


Cities of Qinzhou, Fangchenggang and Nanning faced exceptionally heavy rainfall, with Longmengang town of Qinzhou recording a 24-hour rainfall accumulation of 610.5 millimeters, making a record high for the city.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


At 3 am on Sunday, the town witnessed a one-hour downpour of 189.6 millimeters, setting a new record for hourly rainfall in the region.

As of 3 am, the rainfall in Nanning approached nearly 200 millimeters, triggering a Level One response to prevent urban waterlogging.

Currently, the city's emergency response teams have deployed a total of 625 personnel for flood prevention and control, along with 105 vehicles and 80 sets of pumping equipment. All drainage pumping stations in the city have been put into operation.

ALSO READ:

More news from World