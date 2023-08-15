Look: How Shah Rukh, Katrina, Salman celebrated Indian Independence Day

Bollywood stars took to social media to share glimpses into their days

By ANI Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 10:07 PM Last updated: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 10:20 PM

On the 77th Indian Independence Day on Tuesday, Bollywood actors wished citizens a Happy Independence Day, saluted leaders and bravehearts, and hoped for prosperity in the country.

Shah Rukh Khan hoisted the national flag at his residence in Mumbai on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day. Taking to Instagram, SRK shared a couple of posts which he captioned, "Now the little one has made it a tradition. Hoisting of our beloved Tricolour and wishing everyone Happy Independence Day. Love to all and may our country, India prosper and all of us with it."

Actor Anil Kapoor went to Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet the people who run the country.

Anil took to Instagram to share pictures from his visit. Along with the pictures, he penned down a lengthy note as well.

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverkonda took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures with Vijay Deverkonda and director Parasuram as the trio also celebrated 5 years of ‘Geetha Govindam’.

She captioned the picture, “Happy Independence Day from us to you, and Happy 5 years of #GeethaGovindam my loves..thankyou for everything. Really! Always extremely grateful..”

Celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif extended wishes on the occasion of 77th Independence Day. Taking to Instagram, Katrina posted a picture and captioned it, “Happy Independence Day!”

Salman Khan, on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, took to Instagram, and shared a picture which he captioned, “Wishing all a very happy Independence Day.”

Actor Sara Ali Khan paid tribute to the "unbreakable determination and vigour" of those who safeguard the country.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Happy Independence Day. On this Independence Day, let's commemorate the unwavering contributions of our brave heroes and heroines who valiantly fought for our freedom. Let us salute the unbreakable determination and vigour of those who continue to safeguard our nation with unflinching strength. Jai Hind."

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Twitter to share a video of himself.

Actor Diana Penty took to Instagram to post a picture of herself with an Indian flag and wrote, “India in my heart. Jai Hind #HappyIndependenceDay”

Aparshakti Khurana took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with his daughter Arzoie on Independence Day.

Celebrity couple Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram and wrote, “Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high, into that heaven of freedom, my father, let my country awake... #happyindependenceday #jaihind #rabindranathtagore.”

Actor RajKumar Rao took to Instagram to post a picture of herself with an Indian flag and captioned it,

“Happy Independence Day. Bharat mata ko Shat Shat Naman #HarGharTiranga @amritmahotsav.”

Actor Rakulpreet took to Instagram to post a picture with an Indian flag.

