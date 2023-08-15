Look: Famous stars congratulate India, Pakistan on 77th Independence Day

From trailer releases to colour-coordinating outfits with the national flags, here's how these famous personalities commemorated the historic day

By Web Desk Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 3:06 PM

As Pakistan and India celebrated their Independence days on 14th and 15th August respectively, stars across the border took to their socials to celebrate their country's Independence Day.

Sara Ali Khan

Famous bollywood star, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to express her love for her country. The actress was seen saluting as she smiled for the camera. Wearing a traditional simple white outfit, she coordinated her clothes with the tricolour of the Indian flag.

"On this Independence Day, let's commemorate the unwavering contributions of our brave heroes and heroines who valiantly fought for our freedom. Let us salute the unbreakable determination and vigour of those who continue to safeguarded our nation with unflinching strength. Jai Hind," wrote the actor in her caption.

Babar Azam

Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam who has stolen the limelight recently, took to Instagram to celebrate the patriotic occasion. The star posted a picture of him on the field with the country's flag in the background.

"#HappyIndependenceDay! Alhumdulillah for our independent identity. May Almighty bless our beloved homeland," captioned the cricketer.

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood superstar, Deepika Padukone dropped the trailer of her latest film 'Fighter' on Instagram, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

"A salute to our glorious nation. Happy Independence Day!" captioned the star.

The movie is all set to release on the eve of the country's 75th Republic Day, which falls on January 25, 2024.

Ayeza Khan

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, famously known for her drama 'Chupke Chupke', took to Instagram to post a series of pictures celebrating the 77th Independence Day.

The actress donned a head to toe emerald-green outfit, matching the country's flag. She was joined by her friends, who were seen sporting white outfits.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani surprised fans with a video of her spending a day with Border Security Force as she experienced a day in their lives.

"From a rigorous training routine, to the border patrolling measures, their trials and tribulations, their cultural programmes, the beating retreat ceremony and above all, their unwavering spirit of patriotism that filled my heart with gratitude for all their sacrifices," wrote the actress in her caption, as she applauded their courage.

Humayun Saeed

Producer and actor Humayun Saeed took to X, formerly known as Twitter to congratulate the nation on its Independence Day.

The actor is seen wearing the flag around his neck, as he places his hand on his chest.

Virat Kohli

Star sportsperson Virat Kohli took to X to wish his fans on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day.

"Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind," tweeted the cricketer.

Adnan Siddiqui

Pakistani actor and producer, Adnan Siddiqui posted a video of him reading out the national anthem, as he reflected with memorable pictures and videos in between.

"Reflecting on 76 years of Pakistan's journey towards freedom and progress. On this Independence Day, let's remember the struggles that shaped us, embrace the diversity that defines us, and work together to overcome challenges ahead. Here's to a future filled with hope, unity, and prosperity," wrote the star in his caption.

