UAE: Sheikh Mohammed tweets in Hindi, congratulates Indians on 77th Independence Day

Flag hoisting programmes were held at various locations around the UAE

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 2:01 PM

As Indians all over the world celebrated the 77th Independence Day of the country, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai tweeted in Hindi to congratulate the country and its people on the occasion.

“As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day, I extend my congratulations to the leadership and the people of this great nation. On this joyous occasion, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to building a future of shared prosperity and growth, elevating our partnership to new heights, and exploring new horizons of political, economic, and cultural relations. Happy Independence Day, Swatantrata Diwas!” Sheikh Mohammed posted on the social media platform X (previously Twitter).

In Dubai, colourful cultural programmes were organised for the hundreds of people who lined up outside the Indian consulate from as early as 6.30am. Flag hoisting was done by Ramkumar Thangaraj, Acting Consul General of India to Dubai and Northern Emirates along with members of Dubai Police and Indian community leaders.

Photo: Shihab/KT

Photo: Shihab/KT

Photo: Shihab/KT

Later, while speaking to media, Ramkumar paid homage to the nameless heroes who were the architects of an independent India.

Photo: Shihab/KT

“It is because of them that we are here,” he said. “We remember them, and their unwavering spirit inspires us today to march forward together to achieve a better and more prosperous India.”

Meanwhile, flag hoisting programmes were held at various locations around the UAE. The Vice Consul of Consular services Amresh Kumar hoisted the flag at Indian social Club Fujairah.

At the Indian Relief Committee in Ras Al Khaimah, Sunil Kumar the Consul of Passport hoisted the flag.

The Vice Consul Account and Admin Manju Ahuja hoisted flag at Indian Association Umm Al Quwain

In his independence day speech, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed several topics including the violence in Manipur, the history of India’s freedom struggle and the role of India as 'vishwa mitra' or friend of the world.

ALSO READ: