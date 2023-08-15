Watch: Indian PM Modi hoists flag at Red Fort on 77th Independence Day

Narendra Modi’s address from the ramparts marked his 10th Independence Day speech

Photo: PTI

By ANI Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 8:27 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag today as the nation marks its 77th Independence Day.

Earlier the prime minister took to his social media app 'X' to greet the country.

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi was received by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri, Ajay Bhatt, and Defence Secretary, Giridhar Aramane.

The GoC Delhi Area conducted Narendra Modi to the saluting base where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard presented a general salute to the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister then inspected the Guard of Honour.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the PM consists of one officer and 25 personnel each from the Army, Air Force and Delhi Police and one officer and 24 personnel from the Navy, according to an official release.

After hoisting the flag, PM Modi began his customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument.

Around 1,800 people from different walks of life and from all across the country have been invited as special guests to the main celebratory event in the national capital.

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will, once again, usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’ with renewed vigour to realise PM Modi’s dream of making India a developed country by 2047.

After being hoisted, the Tricolour received a ‘Rashtriya Salute’. The Army band, consisting of one JCO and 20 Other Ranks, played the National Anthem during the hoisting of the National Flag and presenting of the ‘Rashtriya Salute’.

There was a synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute by the valiant gunners of the elite 8711 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Vikas Kumar and the Gun Position Officer will be Naib Subedar (AIG) Anoop Singh.

As soon as the national flag was hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals was showered at the venue by two Advanced Light Helicopters Mark-III Dhruv of the Indian Air Force in the Line Astern Formation. The captains of the helicopter were Wing Commander Amber Agarwal and Squadron Leader Himanshu Sharma.

