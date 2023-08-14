Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up to celebrate Pakistani Independence Day

There is an increasing number of UAE residents who are being extremely careful with their spending
The world’s tallest building lit up in the colours of the Pakistani national flag to celebrate the country’s Independence Day on Monday.
On a social media post, the Burj Khalifa shared a video of the building lit up in green and white, the colours of the Pakistani flag. It also wished the people of Pakistan a day filled with pride, unity and prosperity as they celebrated the rich heritage and achievements of your great nation. “May the future hold even greater success and happiness for all Pakistanis. Happy Independence Day,” the post said.
Earlier on the day, Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi wished Pakistanis on their Independence Day with a photo of the country from space.
AlNeyadi, who has created history as the first Arab to spend the longest time on the International Space Station (ISS), posted a photo on social media hailing the relationship that UAE and Pakistan share.
