Look: Pakistani consulate in Dubai displays rare, historic photos of founding father

Muhammad Ali Jinnah, endearingly called in Pakistan as Quaid-e-Azam (Great Leader) and Baba-e-Qaum (Father of the Nation), was a barrister, politician and leader of All India Muslim League who founded Pakistan and served as its first Governor-General from 1947 until his death in September 1948.
Every year, during the commemoration of Pakistan Independence Day, the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai holds a photo exhibition in honour of the patriotic leader.
“The pictures have been preserved to show the history of Pakistan and provide younger generation a deeper understanding of their country,” Shazia Siraj, press counsellor at the Pakistani Consulate, told Khaleej Times.
“By looking at his rare photographs, it is hoped that Pakistani expatriates, particularly the youth, can learn about the struggles, sacrifices and efforts that went into the creation of Pakistan. These pictures help them understand the importance of unity, faith and discipline – which are the guiding principles of Pakistan’s nationhood introduced by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah himself."
A flag hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony took place to commemorate the day at the Consulate of Pakistan in Dubai