Look: Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi wishes Pakistanis on Independence Day

Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi has wished Pakistanis on their Independence Day with a photo of the country from space.
AlNeyadi, who has created history as the first Arab to spend the longest time on the International Space Station (ISS), posted a photo on social media hailing the relationship that UAE and Pakistan share.
“Happy Independence Day to all Pakistanis, especially those living in the UAE. As one of the largest expat communities in my country, we have lived together for years and learned a lot about your rich culture. Here's your capital, Islamabad, from space,” he posted
Commentators on Instagram thanked the astronaut for the photograph. “I can almost make out Faisal Masjid,” posted user Junaid Masoud.
Pakistan and the UAE have long shared a cordial relationship. Pakistan was reportedly the first country to send an ambassador to the UAE, six months after the country was formed.
UAE, on its part, has been one of the most generous donors to the country through several calamities. Most recently, the UAE provided humanitarian relief to flood-affected areas in Pakistan.
Earlier in the day, the Pakistani expat community celebrated the 76th anniversary of their Independence Day across the country. Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at the Pakistan consulate in Dubai and embassy in Abu Dhabi.
