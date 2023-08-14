Look: UAE residents deck out in green and white to celebrate Pakistan's 76th Independence Day

A flag hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony took place to commemorate the day at the Consulate of Pakistan in Dubai

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 12:32 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 1:09 PM

Pakistani expat community celebrated the 76th anniversary of the Independence Day with patriotic fervour across the country.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Dubai consulate premises led by acting Consul General Rahimullah Wazir.

Wazir extended his warmest felicitations to the Pakistani expatriate community and also recalled “the unmatched sacrifices rendered by our forefathers under the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that led to the creation Pakistan on 14th August 1947.”

He also commended Pakistani expats for playing a vital role in the progress and development of the UAE and Pakistan. He assured them full support from the Consulate and said that more community friendly initiatives have been taken to enhance outreach for all Pakistanis in Dubai and Northern Emirates.

Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, hoisted the national flag as well as the national anthem ‘Pak Sarzamin’ was played at the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi.

Tirmizi gave a brief address, and read out Independence Day messages of the Pakistani leadership, during the event attended by a large number of Pakistani expats.

The ambassador urged the community members to show greater responsibility and play a constructive role in the progress and development of both Pakistan and the UAE. Tirmizi praised their contributions to enhancing the economy and improving bilateral relationships.

During the ceremony, children from Pakistan community schools sang national songs with great zeal and enthusiasm.

Look at how Pakistani expats celebrated the special day across the country.

An exhibition of historic photos of Pakistan's movement was held at the Dubai Consulate, as well as a cake-cutting ceremony to commemorate the Independence Day. The messages of President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were also read out on the occasion.

The day’s highlight was the launch of the first-ever Pakistan International Airlines’ direct flight from Dubai to Skardu in Gilgit-Baltistan. The flight is expected to boost trade and tourism and make a positive impact on the local economy.

