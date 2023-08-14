Pakistan: Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar sworn in as caretaker PM

Videos apparently recorded at the scene showed a wide opening where a part of the roof fell in
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who was earlier named Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister to see the country through the next elections, has been sworn in.
"We first agreed that whoever should be prime minister, he should be from a smaller province so smaller provinces' grievances should be addressed," Raja Riaz Ahmad had said, after a meeting with outgoing premier Shehbaz Sharif.
Pakistan's parliament was dissolved on Wednesday and by law an election should be held within 90 days, but the results of the latest census released last week means more time will likely be needed to redraw constituencies.
More to follow
ALSO READ:
Videos apparently recorded at the scene showed a wide opening where a part of the roof fell in
Between five and 10 passengers were still missing, while 55 had been rescued
At least 1,848 people have died so far this year attempting the Central Mediterranean route from North Africa to Italy and Malta
The United Nations averted a potentially catastrophic environmental disaster
Italy's ancient Colosseum will not host the fight, but the clash would nonetheless have an ancient Roman theme
The judge's decision to permit Trump to share some non-sensitive material went against the objections of prosecutors
He says investigation had exposed abuses by officials ranging from illegal enrichment to transporting draft-eligible men across the border
Nermin Sulejmanovic from the Bosnian town of Gradacac posted the video on Instagram, telling viewers that they would see a murder live