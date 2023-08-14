Pakistan: Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar sworn in as caretaker PM

Country's parliament was dissolved on Wednesday and by law an election should be held within 90 days, but may take longer

Photo: AFP file

By AFP Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 2:55 PM

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who was earlier named Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister to see the country through the next elections, has been sworn in.

"We first agreed that whoever should be prime minister, he should be from a smaller province so smaller provinces' grievances should be addressed," Raja Riaz Ahmad had said, after a meeting with outgoing premier Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan's parliament was dissolved on Wednesday and by law an election should be held within 90 days, but the results of the latest census released last week means more time will likely be needed to redraw constituencies.

More to follow

ALSO READ: