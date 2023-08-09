Pakistan PM to dissolve parliament, setting stage for national election

Moscow dismisses the talks as a doomed Western attempt to align the Global South behind Kyiv
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he will advise the president to dissolve parliament late on Wednesday, setting the stage for a national election as the country grapples with political and economic crises.
The parliament's five-year term is due to expire on August 12, but this move would dissolve it three days early.
"I will send an advice tonight to the president to dissolve the parliament," the premier told parliament.
Sharif's recommendation has to be endorsed by President Arif Alvi and the election held within 90 days under the supervision of a caretaker government.
The vote, however, could be delayed several months with the election commission set to start redrawing hundreds of constituencies based on a fresh census.
ALSO READ:
Moscow dismisses the talks as a doomed Western attempt to align the Global South behind Kyiv
The batch of common cold syrup branded Cold Out had higher than acceptable limit of contaminants diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol
Her mother Ansreen Bukhari, too, has been found guilty of the “callous and cold-blooded” murder of two men killed in a car chase
After the shooting, the gunman was tackled by the girl's father and shot during a struggle
Authorities said one person has been rescued from under the rubble
They remained huddled just metres above the water amid constant fear of being spotted by the ship’s crew or falling into the ocean infested with sharks and whales
While the Meta CEO has suggested he was awaiting a word from Musk on the date, the Tesla boss has indicated fans might have to wait a bit more
The former president says there is no way he can get a fair trial with the judge 'assigned' to the case