Pakistan navy ship docks in Dubai to mark Independence Day

The incident happened under the Expo bridge in the direction of Abu Dhabi
A flag hoisting ceremony was held aboard visiting Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Saif to mark the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan on Monday. PNS Saif docked at Port Rashid on Sunday.
During its stay in Dubai, PNS Saif is hosting various events, including a diplomatic reception dinner onboard that will be attended by the dignitaries from the UAE and diplomatic missions from various countries, as well as some members of the Pakistani expatriate community.
In a statement sent to Khaleej Times, the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai said the visit of PNS Saif is a testament of the strong relationship between the UAE and Pakistan.
“Pakistan and UAE navies, in particular, have strong Navy to Navy relationship, steered through decades-old bilateral engagement, training of officers and sailors and joint exercises.”
Visits by Pakistan navy ships to UAE in the recent past include port calls by PNS Shamsheer & Zulfiquar (Frigates), Azmat, Yarmook, and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Ship Kolac.
The UAE and Pakistan navies also conduct joint naval drill Nasl Al-Bahr in Arabian Sea to enhance interoperability and exchange maritime tactics.
