Dubai Ruler wishes Pakistani expats on Independence Day

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to extend his greetings on the 76th Pakistani Independence Day.
"Congratulations to Pakistan on celebrating 77 years of independence," he said. "The UAE looks forward to solidify the bridge of brotherhood and friendship between our two countries, fostering mutual respect and cooperation in every aspect of our partnership."
"I extend my heartful wishes for a future filled with greater aspirations and achievements," he concluded.
The comments are flooded with thanks and wishes from Pakistani expats, with one commenter calling the UAE his/her second home, and thanking the Dubai Ruler for welcoming him/her to the country.
"We are proud to stay and work here," reads another comment.
