Look: UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi sends Indian Independence Day greetings from space

UAE astronaut reveals challenges he will face on Earth after returning from 6-month space stint
The Emirates Amateur Radio Society witnessed Alneyadi's final radio call from the ISS yesterday
Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi wished Indians on their Independence Day with a photo of New Delhi from space, and a sweet message.
Sending his wishes with a traditional greeting of 'Namaste' written in 11 languages, he said: “To all Indians around the world, Happy Independence Day from the International Space Station! Sharing with you a capture of India's capital, New Delhi, from space.”
Sultan made history as the first Arab astronaut who went for a long-duration space mission and the first space explorer who took a giant step for the Arab world when he completed a historic spacewalk outside of the ISS on April 28 this year.
