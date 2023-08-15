Look: UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi sends Indian Independence Day greetings from space

He shares a photo of New Delhi, the country's capital, from space

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 5:13 PM

Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi wished Indians on their Independence Day with a photo of New Delhi from space, and a sweet message.

Sending his wishes with a traditional greeting of 'Namaste' written in 11 languages, he said: “To all Indians around the world, Happy Independence Day from the International Space Station! Sharing with you a capture of India's capital, New Delhi, from space.”

Sultan made history as the first Arab astronaut who went for a long-duration space mission and the first space explorer who took a giant step for the Arab world when he completed a historic spacewalk outside of the ISS on April 28 this year.

