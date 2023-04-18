Look: Apple's Tim Cook gorges on Mumbai's popular street food vada pav with Bollywood's Madhuri Dixit

The tech company opened its first retail store in India, and the CEO met with several businessmen, celebrities, and dignitaries ahead of the launch

Photo: Dr Shriram Nene/Instagram

Published: Tue 18 Apr 2023

Tim Cook is on a business trip in India to see the grand opening of Apple's first retail store in the country - the new Apple BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex). While relishing his company's success, Tim is cooking up a storm on social media as he was clicked gorging on Mumbai's popular street food.

The tech mogul enjoyed a plate of 'vada pav' with none other than Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit. The gorgeous actress introduced the local delicacy to Cook and could have tutored him on how to eat this Mumbai version of a vegetarian sandwich.

Sharing a picture of him enjoying vada pav at a city restaurant, Cook thanked Madhuri for introducing him to the street food. "Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav - it was delicious!" Cook posted.

Madhuri had earlier shared a picture with Cook with the caption: "Can't think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!"

Photo: Madhuri Dixit/Twitter

Several Bollywood celebs like Raveena Tandon, AR Rahman, Shahid Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar, singer Armaan Malik, and Farah Khan Ali, among others, attended the private store launch event on Monday evening, and there were selfies galore.

Celebrities took to their social media handles and shared pictures with the Apple CEO.

Actress Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram account and shared several images from the event, which she captioned, "A night out at @apple." She could be seen posing with the Apple CEO and her son Ranbir in the pictures.

Indian Singer Armaan Malik shared a selfie with Cook on his Instagram and captioned it, "Met two legends and saw my song Sun Maahi at the launch of India's first Apple store! What a lovely evening."

Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' maker Kartiki Gonsalves posted a picture and wrote, "Tonight was very special at @apple meeting Apple CEO Tim Cook! It was such an honour to be part of this amazing event and to be in the presence of so many amazing people. The first store in India at Apple BKC - opening very soon!"

AR Rahman shared a picture and captioned it, "What are we talking about? Any guesses?."

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali dropped a string of pictures and wrote, "Met the Tim Cook of @apple today in Mumbai at the first Apple Store in India. An amazing evening with amazing people. The store is gorgeous and made with fully sustainable materials. Love love love it. And so happy that my favourite is here @apple___india @theshvetabrahma Thank you."

Mouni Roy shared some pictures and wrote, "You often find yourself thinking about being a brand, especially in this day and age. Lucky to have met the man who runs one of my generation's most iconic brands."

Neha Dhupia wrote, "What a store ... what a story #timcook."

Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Nene shared a picture posing with the actor and the Apple CEO, which he captioned, "Absolute honour meeting with Tim Cook again. As always, he was warm and endearing. So excited to have an Apple Store in India. Amazing event at the Apple Store tonight. Congrats and thanks to you and the team for all the hard work and perseverance in launching official Apple stores in India."

#WATCH | Apple CEO Tim Cook opens the gates to India's first Apple store at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex pic.twitter.com/MCMzspFrvp — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

The Apple BKC store in Mumbai opened it's door to the public on Tuesday and Cook tweeted: "The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India."

