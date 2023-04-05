'Hello Mumbai': Apple's first retail store in India opening soon; take a look

The company unveiled the barricade of its brick-and-mortar store, marking the upcoming opening of Apple BKC

FILE image

by Ajanta Paul Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 12:53 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 1:24 PM

US tech giant Apple has finally revealed the location of its first India retail store. On Wednesday (April 5), the company unveiled the barricade of its first retail store in India at Jio World Drive Mall, Mumbai officially marking the upcoming opening of Apple BKC.

On its official website, Apple wrote, “Hello Mumbai. We are getting ready to welcome you aboard our first store in India. And raring to see where your creativity takes you at Apple BKC."

According to a statement to KT, the logo at the Apple BKC has been inspired by the iconic Kaali Peeli (Black, yellow) Mumbai taxi. Apple said, "Inspired by the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art unique to Mumbai, the Apple BKC creative includes colourful interpretations of the decals combined with many Apple products and services that will be available for our customers to discover. The creative for the store features a bright welcome to people passing by with the classic Apple greeting 'Hello Mumbai'."

Photo: Supplied

In February, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced company's plan of a brick-and-mortar store. "India is a hugely exciting market for us and a major focus. We brought the online store there in 2020. We will soon bring Apple Retail there."

The store is set to open later in the month but no date has been announced yet.

To celebrate the opening of the new store, the website allows customers to download a new wallpaper. Apart from that, Apple has also curated a special playlist to celebrate the opening of the new store. The playlist is available on Apple Music.

The new store will offer a range of products and services, including the latest iPhone 14 models, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, Apple TVs and HomePods. Customers will also be able to access Apple's trade-in program. People have to bring in an eligible device and the store will trade it for instant credit. Customers can exchange iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Mac at the Apple Store for credit towards their next purchase.

In February, Apple Inc. registered a third straight quarter of 'double-digit growth' in India, confirming its leadership of the premium smartphone market in the country.

Looking at the business in India, Tim Cook said, "We set a quarterly revenue record and grew very strong double digits year over year and so we feel very good about how we performed."

He said that Apple actually did fairly well through the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

"That's the reason why we are investing thereby bringing retail there, bringing the online store there and putting out a significant amount of energy there. I'm very bullish on India," the CEO added.