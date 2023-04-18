Bollywood: Ileana D'Cruz pregnant with first child

The actor shared a series of photographs on his Instagram Stories over the weekend
Actor Ileana D'Cruz announced Tuesday morning that she is expecting her first child.
Taking to Instagram, Ileana dropped a couple of pictures which she captioned, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling."
In the first picture, the Barfi actor posted an image of an adorable baby romper with the text "And so the adventure begins" written on it.
In another picture, the actor dropped a picture of her pendant with the initials "Mama".
She, however, did not reveal the name of her partner.
Soon after she broke the news, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages.
Ileana has always been tight-lipped about her personal life.
Earlier, several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted on a vacation with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives. However, there is no official confirmation from the two.
Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for a few years.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda.
The actor shared a series of photographs on his Instagram Stories over the weekend
The actor shared the news on his Instagram handle, putting up a poster of an event that he is set to attend
Chetan Kumar is currently on bail after his recent arrest by Bengaluru Police
The actor recollects an incident from his college days while promoting his upcoming Eid Al Fitr release
Fans have now begun recirculating an old video on social media featuring them both at a Jean Paul-Gaultier show where they can be seen interacting
The popular actor takes to social media to voice his opinion
The award-winning Bollywood musician will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena following the final match of World Padel League
Bohag Bihu marks the start of the harvest season, and it is also celebrated as Assamese New Year