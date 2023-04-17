Did pregnant Sana Khan's husband drag her to Iftar party? Here’s what Bollywood actress has to say

The couple was attending Baba Siddique's star-studded Iftar party after which the video went viral

Dubai-based Bollywood actor Sana Khan was recently photographed at Baba Siddique's Iftar party. A video from the same has been doing the rounds on social media, where she is seen being pulled by her husband.

In the video, the actor, who is expecting, is seen being 'dragged' by her husband, while she says, "Bhai, main itna nahi chal paungi. Thhak gayi main. (I won't be able to walk so much, I'm tired)."

It seemed like she was being pulled by her husband, Mufti Anas, when she made the statement. Fans did not spare Anas and made several statements questioning how he treats her.

However, the celebrity has commented on the viral video and given her well-wishers some clarity.

She said, "This video just came to my notice. And I know it looks weird to all my lovely brothers and sisters and to me in fact."

"We lost contact with driver and car once we came out and I was standing for longer than usual and starting sweating and [was feeling] uncomfortable so he quickly wanted to get me in so I can sit and have water and some air."

Further clarifying, she added, "I was the one to tell him let’s go in quick as we didn't want to disturb the paps who were there clicking pics of all the guests. So just a request, please don’t think otherwise. Thank you all once again for your concern. Loads of love to everyone here."

Her well-wishers immediately began replying to her comment in show of support. Many said that she should not feel the need to clarify, whereas others said they were glad to hear that she is feeling okay.

