Why Bollywood actress Palak Tiwari was trolled for outfit choice at Baba Siddique's Iftar party

Guests of note included Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Riteish Deshmukh and more

By ANI Published: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 1:49 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 1:56 PM

Bollywood's biggest names attend the year's biggest Iftar party hosted by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique, every year. This time around, a star who is yet to make her Bollywood debut has gone viral for her outfit choice – receiving backlash on the same.

Palak Tiwari, who is making her acting debut in Salman Khan's next, was seen dressed in a mirror lehenga set.

She was trolled for deciding against dressing modestly to the popular event. Fans took to social media to express their discontentment on her choice of outfit. Some even highlighted the fact that she herself had made a statement saying Salman had asked women on the sets of the movie to dress modestly.

Salman Khan who is gearing up for his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan continued to follow the ritual of attending the annual Iftar party hosted by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique.

Sporting a black Pathani kurta pyjama, the 'Dabangg' actor looked dapper in this traditional attire. Khan opted for a clean shaven look and just added his bracelet and a watch to make the fashion statement that overshadowed other celebrities present at the event.

Photos: ANI

Salman's father Salim Khan also marked his presence and got clicked with the Siddique family.

Apart from Salman, his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-stars graced the part in their best outfits.

Actor-Singer Shehnaaz Gill wore a red-orange tone heavy embellished sharara set.

Pooja Hedge sparkled on the red carpet in her blingy black saree.

Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam also opted for a black traditional outfits just like Bhaijaan.

Like every year, this year too, a large number of film and television stars attended the party. Baba Siddiqui's annual Iftaar party is one of the most talked-about events in Bollywood. The party also holds a special space in SRK-Salman fans as this is where the two superstars buried their old rivalry by hugging each other in 2014.

Speaking of Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', it stars him alongside Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hegde. Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Vijender Singh and Palak Tiwari are also a part of the film.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to hit the theatres on April 21.

The makers recently unveiled the film's trailer. The trailer begins with the romantic chemistry between Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge.

