Things to do in the UAE from October 4 to October 6

It's that time of week again - time to play and time to relax, to meet friends and make memories with the fam. Haven't got your days sorted yet? Don't worry, from NBA games to a masterclass for your young chef, there's something on for every taste and age.

So pick up those planners, you have a lot to plan out.

Alley-oop! The NBA players have arrived

It’s time to hustle for court-side seats as NBA returns to Abu Dhabi, from October 3 to October 6. 2024 NBA champion Boston Celtics and the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets battle it out this weekend. And off the court, you’ll come across basketball legends, musical performances and surprise appearances from your favourite stars. From Dh55.Manarat Al Saadiyat Terrace. Get your tickets at etihadarena.ae

Achtung baby! Octoberfest is back

Travel without spending on your ticket and get an authentic Octoberfest experience at Horse & Hound, the British-style gastropub at Al Habtoor Polo Resort. With a special menu of items that include for knuckle dish, aspple strudel and pretzel chicken tenders, and beverages, you can’t go wrong. Until Sunday, October 6. For reservations call +971 54 559 6693.

Come prepared for a laugh

If laughter is the best medicine, stand up and head to Prana House this weekend for your dose. Prana House Motor City is collaborating with yoga instructor Pranalli Dhamankar for a laughter yoga session that’s sure to boost your mood. But that’s still not the best part – it’s free. Yes, that’s yet another reason to be happy. Seats are limited, so register early at https://wa.me/971585782537. Saturday, October 5, 4pm.

Calling all mini master chefs

For a deliciously spooky lesson on how to create pumpkin-shaped stuffed pizza bombs, mummified hot dogs, RIP pepperoni and cheese calzones and black velvet cookies, enrol your young one in a Mini Chef – Hocus Pocus class at the Mamalu Kitchen in Nakheel Mall on Friday, October 4, from 3pm-4.30pm. Dh200 (per person).

Can you hold a note?

If you can, this is the time to exercise those vocal chords and win up to Dh15,000 in cash and a chance to record a single with Le Dome Records. Lucky Voice Got Talents is back for its sixth edition and is calling all singers to the stage. Aspiring singers and performers can audition every Sunday, until October 20, 2024. The grand finals will be on November 30. Honey and warm water before you begin?

Exercise for a good cause

It’s Breast Cancer Month and that means you get to look pretty in pink as you swim, run or do both for a good cause this weekend. The IGNITE Pink is Punk Swim:Run returns to Dubai on October 5. And you’ve got options. You can take part in an open Swim and Run (600m swim / 3km beach and pavement run) or the Fun Run (a 3km beach and pavement run) for all ages. For kids, there are additional choices - there are two junior categories for participants aged 6-11 years and 12-16 years (200m swim / 800m beach run). Teams of two can register in the open category, meaning you can sign up to some quality time with your best friend. There are prizes for the winners, of course, but what’s better is the good you’ll do by taking part in the race. All proceeds from this year’s run will go to Brest Friends and be used to fund research as well as directly support patients and their families. This swim:run is a part of a three-activity special (including Pink Paddle on October 12 and IGNITE Pink is Punk Moonlight Yoga on October 14)that aims to raise awareness of the common (and often deadly) disease. Cost: Dh157.50 (per person); Dh315 (per team). Saturday, October 5, 6am onwards. Anantara the Palm Resort and Spa, Parking is available onsite.

